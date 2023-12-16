Boise State looking to accomplish all their “goals” against UCLA

LOS ANGELES, California KMVT/KSVT) — Both Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the media Friday afternoon.

This was the last time they spoke before the LA Bowl on Saturday.

The coaches met with the bowl host Rob Gronkowski before speaking of the game.

Danielson spoke highly of Kelly, admiring his coaching growing up.

For Danielson and the Broncos entering Saturday’s matchup, they look to set out their last goal on the gridiron.

“We have two goals, to win the Mountain West Championship and win a bowl game. Being able to win the last one is a huge deal not even for recruiting and going forward, but there are multiple players on our team that will not play football after Saturday,” Danielson said. “So being able to finish the right way for those guys wearing the blue and orange for the last time, that’s the legacy we want to finish.”

The Broncos will get that opportunity come Saturday as they meet with the Bruins for the LA Bowl.

Boise State and UCLA are set for kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday from SoFi Stadium.

