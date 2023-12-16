Boise State spends Friday morning at “Day of Play” in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, California (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State football team spent Friday morning at La Tijera Charter school in Inglewood, apart of the third annual Day of Play presented by Shell.

The event was held by the Starco Brands LA Bowl, where both the Broncos and UCLA Bruins got to play multiple sports including football with the kids on their last day of school before Christmas break.

The bowl game’s official host, Rob Gronkowski, was in attendance for the event and even picked Boise State to win on Saturday.

“It was actually the first time someone asked me who was going to win the game and I picked Boise State right on the spot,” Gronkowski said. “They’ve had a solid season and they’re going to finish it off.”

Boise State and UCLA are set for kickoff 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday from SoFi Stadium.

