Fit & Well: Shoveling snow can cause a heart attack

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to St. Luke’s Lifestyle Medicine, there are increased issues with raising your heart rate and blood pressure pass the safe zones when we’re participating in exercises, including shoveling snow.

Research shows that many people face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest, and that we are in the winter season it should be known that shoveling your snow can be challenging and can place extra stress on the heart. The cold temperatures combined with abrupt physical activity can quickly raise heart rate and blood pressure past safe levels.

Manager of Lifestyle Medicine for St. Lukes, Monique Middlekauff, PhD. told KMVT “A recenter study in 2017 show that there was a 16% increased risk of cardiac event after heavy snow, and an increased risk of 34% of death following cardiac snow for those who have heart disease.”

According to Middlekauf, the impact of rising blood pressure and heart rate is hardest on those people who are least fit. So, be sure to purposely stop and rest if you are not doing regular physical activity; and if you recognize any symptoms of a heart attack or cardiac arrest, call 9-1-1.

“Men and women might present differently. So women might have more jaw pain, they might feel a little bit of chest tightness or maybe that their bra is too tight. Where men tend to present more typical symptoms like chest pain that doesn’t seem to resolve without any type of rest. Light headedness, dizziness is pretty universal. And so you just want to pay attention to any type of symptoms that your body’s is identifying that something’s not okay.”

Lifestyle Medicine recommends preparing before shoveling your snow with a warm-up. Some suggested activities include marching in place, shoulder circles, trunk twists, and or side to side steps for 5 to 10 minutes each. You can also do 2.5 hours of aerobic exercise and 2 days a week of muscle strength training for all major muscle groups.

