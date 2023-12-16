Jerome girl’s basketball uses strong second half to defeat Preston; Friday basketball scores
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome kicked off the first day of the 2023 Jerry Callen Memorial girls basketball tournament with a big win over Preston after a huge second half.
Girls
Jerome 58, Preston 37
Mountain Home 62, Filer 35
Burley 42, Caldwell 35
Boys
Rockland 62, Hagerman 44
Watersprings 62, Hansen 45
Snake River 62, Kimberly 57
Minico 50, Rocky Mountain 47
Lighthouse 57, Riverstone 46
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.