Jerome girl’s basketball uses strong second half to defeat Preston; Friday basketball scores

Jerome took game one of their Jerry Callen Memorial girls basketball tournament.
Jerome took game one of their Jerry Callen Memorial girls basketball tournament.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome kicked off the first day of the 2023 Jerry Callen Memorial girls basketball tournament with a big win over Preston after a huge second half.

Girls

Jerome 58, Preston 37

Mountain Home 62, Filer 35

Burley 42, Caldwell 35

Boys

Rockland 62, Hagerman 44

Watersprings 62, Hansen 45

Snake River 62, Kimberly 57

Minico 50, Rocky Mountain 47

Lighthouse 57, Riverstone 46

