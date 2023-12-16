Advertise with Us
Seven Magic Valley athletes named to 4A all-state football teams

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The all-state football teams were released this week, and the Magic Valley is well represented across all the classes, beginning with class 4A where seven area athletes were named to the all-state team.

On first-team offense no surprise that Burley’s Gatlin Bair is there. The highest recruit in Idaho history, Bair is still being recruited by the University of Oregon and Michigan to continue his football career.

The first team defense had a pair of Twin Falls Bruins, first at linebacker, Preston Stokes who led the team in tackles. Second, it was defensive back Dalton Carter who led the team with six interceptions.

On the second team offense Twin Falls halfback Wyatt Solosabal made the cut after a monster offensive season. And two Minico players, wide receiver Ryker Stimpson and offensive lineman Ben Fessenden rounded out the second-team area offensive players.

Rounding out the Magic Valley representatives on the 4A all-state teams is Twin Falls defensive lineman Reginald Williander.

KMVT wants to extend our congratulations to all these players on a great 2023 football season.

