Twin Falls’ Halle Walker commits to University of Montana for volleyball

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls High School volleyball player signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career at a division one university Thursday afternoon.

Twin Falls senior setter Halle Walker signed with the University of Montana in a signing ceremony on Thursday that included multiple family members, coaches, teammates and friends.

Walker played varsity volleyball for the Bruins for three seasons, and in her sophomore year the school brought home the 4A State Championship.

A moment which Walker says is the best of her career to this point.

Making the decision of where to go to college is not an easy decision for any high school senior, but even more so for Walker, who wasn’t even sure if she wanted to continue playing volleyball through high school.

“I really decided last year that I was good with volleyball and I was super content with my career and my sister going through all of her stuff I was so invested in her, Walker said.

“We practiced at Montana on our way to state this year and the coaches were there and really caught my eye and I caught there’s and then we started talking and the rest is history.

Walker will graduate from Twin Falls High School in the spring with her high school diploma as well as an associate degree. Walker will enroll at Montana in the fall when the season begins.

