Boise State defeated by UCLA, 35-22, in Starco Brands LA Bowl hosted by Gronk

INGLEWOOD, California (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos were defeated by the UCLA Bruins, 35-22, in the Starco Brands LA Bowl hosted by Gronk at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Broncos got off to a great first half start thanks to the foot of Jonah Dalmas who kicked three field goals through in the half. George Holani added a rushing touchdown and BSU led 16-7 at the half, but the Bruins came out on a mission in the second half.

UCLA Redshirt junior quarterback Ethan Garbers came in for the injured Colin Schlee and Garbers would find Kyle Ford for a touchdown as the Bruins came within two.

From there, sophomore running back T.J. Harden would find the endzone twice as the Bruins would score 24 straight second half points.

Harden finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and the second half performance by UCLA proved to be too much for Boise State as they lose their first game with Spencer Danielson at the helm.

