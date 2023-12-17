Multiple Magic Valley players named to all-state teams in both 2 and 3A

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We will be continuing to cover the Magic Valley football players that made their respective all-state teams through the weekend and next we will look at both 2 and 3A.

In 3A, Wood River kicker Conrad Foster was named to the first team offense and on first team defense, Buhl defensive lineman Kaden Villaro and Kimberly linebacker Michael Goff made the cut.

And rounding out 3a on the second team offense is Kimberly receiver Kasen Hammond and Buhl offensive lineman Oakley Tennant.

In 2A, Declo dominated the all-state teams, on the first team offense quarterback Will Garrard made the cut for the Hornets as did receiver/defensive back Gavin Rasmussen and offensive/defensive lineman Renan Loper. The latter of these players made both first team offense and defense at those positions.

Joining them on first team defense is their teammate, defensive back Bode Brackenbury as well as Wendell linebacker Wyett Oden.

Rounding out 2A with a pair of second team offensive selections, both from Wendell, running back Jesse Chavez and offensive lineman Deegan Gonzales.

Congratulations to all players named to these teams and tomorrow we will wrap up with both 1A all-state teams.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.