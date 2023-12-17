Advertise with Us
Raft River girls hand Dietrich their first loss; Saturday basketball scores

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River Lady Trojans handed the undefeated (11-0) Dietrich Blue Devils their first loss of the season 43-38 on Saturday afternoon.

Girls

Filer 44, Preston 37

Jerome 68, Filer 44

Richfield 58, Mackay 45

Marsh Valley 51, Kimberly 49

Valley 61, Gooding 49

Boys

Liberty Charter 64, Raft River 47

Roy (UT) 57, Minico 46

Oakley 60, Butte County 56

