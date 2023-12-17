Raft River girls hand Dietrich their first loss; Saturday basketball scores
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:53 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River Lady Trojans handed the undefeated (11-0) Dietrich Blue Devils their first loss of the season 43-38 on Saturday afternoon.
Girls
Filer 44, Preston 37
Jerome 68, Filer 44
Richfield 58, Mackay 45
Marsh Valley 51, Kimberly 49
Valley 61, Gooding 49
Boys
Liberty Charter 64, Raft River 47
Roy (UT) 57, Minico 46
Oakley 60, Butte County 56
