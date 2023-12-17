Shoshone Theater receives grant of $100,000.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Heritage Trust was given $750,000 to award grants to historic theaters in Idaho’s rural areas one of those was given to the Shoshone Showhouse.

The Shoshone Showhouse was built in 1911 and ran till the year of 2015.

Owner, Terry Zech explains why it shutdown, “Everything went digital and we’re set up for film only 35 millimeter film.”

However, there was a story before the theater shutdown, it was a gathering for the community.

“A lot of time we had a hard time getting people to go home and leave, it was kind a community center. I mean people would gather here to watch the movie but to hang out forever and visit,” Zech reminisces.

Lincoln County Commission chair, Rebecca Wood, would bring her kids to the theater every weekend for a family night where the line would go down the block.

Though the movie was exciting, the deal for snacks were her kids favorite.

“It was three dollars a seat but if you did the special its five dollars and you got your seat, popcorn, a pop, and a double sundae and the kids thought that was the best, they thought it was the best thing that ever happened to them,” she said.

Though the movies had their family nights, people also went to the movies for their date nights.

Zech says, ““senior citizens were only a dollar we had a lot of senior citizens that came for date night.”

When the theater shut down, that was gone, but the grant can change things.

Especially to keep this theater intact and make it the place it once was, Jerry Myers architect and Trustee of Idaho Heritage Trust explained, “the projects are not just for to restore an old building the end goal is to make it viable, to have them be open and to have them be an arts and cultural benefit for their community.”

The Shoshone Showroom was awarded $100,000, which is the highest amount of money that can be given for the grant.

The community is excited to see how this grant will revitalize not only the community, but the economy in downtown area.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.