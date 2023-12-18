Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

College of Southern Idaho graduated 35 nursing students in winter pinning

With such a demand in the nursing field, most of these graduates aren’t just celebrating graduation but future employment.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Graduation is always a time to celebrate the hard work you’ve put in to achieve your dreams.

This week 35 students from the College of Southern Idaho’s nursing program were pinned.

With such a demand in the nursing field, most of these graduates aren’t just celebrating graduation but future employment.

For many it’s the realization of a dream to entering the field of heath care. Much like two of the graduates who happen to be husband and wife.

Nursing graduate Tristan Greaves said, “I decided to be a nurse just cause I want to help people. I think it’s a really noble and good thing to do for the community here. I really like the schedule and flexibility that it allows me. To help people live healthy lives and recover after injuries and when they’re at their worst.”

The dream isn’t easy as nursing is a challenging but rewarding field.

And so is nursing school.

“Pretty hard. I definitely had highs and lows for sure. It definitely got easier as the semesters went on I feel like for me. Definitely the first one was a bit of a shock. It is hard. It’s hard to get the hang of your testing and the way that the program works and all that kind of stuff just learning to become a nurse it’s really hard. But, it was great. Very rewarding,” said Graduate Tanaya Greaves.

Both of them will be staying in the Magic Valley going to work for St. Lukes.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Fatal accident
Two die after crash on US 20 South of Rigby
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters
Idaho State Police responded to South Kimball Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus...
Caldwell woman killed after being hit by a car

Latest News

Mystery Dog Illness
Idaho State Department of Agriculture Veterinarian talks about mysterious dog illness in the state
Southern Idaho Forecast 12-18
Southern Idaho Forecast 12-18
St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls started setting up a “Christmas workshop” for patients...
St. Luke’s Santa Toy Box underway for Christmas
The Knights of Columbus collaborated with the Boy Scouts to give families in Twin Falls a...
The Knights of Columbus hosted a Christmas meal drive