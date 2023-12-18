College of Southern Idaho graduated 35 nursing students in winter pinning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Graduation is always a time to celebrate the hard work you’ve put in to achieve your dreams.

This week 35 students from the College of Southern Idaho’s nursing program were pinned.

With such a demand in the nursing field, most of these graduates aren’t just celebrating graduation but future employment.

For many it’s the realization of a dream to entering the field of heath care. Much like two of the graduates who happen to be husband and wife.

Nursing graduate Tristan Greaves said, “I decided to be a nurse just cause I want to help people. I think it’s a really noble and good thing to do for the community here. I really like the schedule and flexibility that it allows me. To help people live healthy lives and recover after injuries and when they’re at their worst.”

The dream isn’t easy as nursing is a challenging but rewarding field.

And so is nursing school.

“Pretty hard. I definitely had highs and lows for sure. It definitely got easier as the semesters went on I feel like for me. Definitely the first one was a bit of a shock. It is hard. It’s hard to get the hang of your testing and the way that the program works and all that kind of stuff just learning to become a nurse it’s really hard. But, it was great. Very rewarding,” said Graduate Tanaya Greaves.

Both of them will be staying in the Magic Valley going to work for St. Lukes.

