The College of Southern Idaho's basketball teams finished the 2023 side of their schedules

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho’s men’s and women’s basketball teams finished up the 2023 portion of their season on Saturday, for the men in Twin Falls, while the women were in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The men took on Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday and dominated them 104-72 on the way to their tenth victory of the season. Britton Berrett led the team with 21 points with all of his points coming off threes.

On Friday night, the men defeated Utah Prep by 47 points in a 120-73 win. Jaylon Johnson and Jordan Hamilton each had 19 points and Johnson recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Overall, six CSI players scored in double figures against Utah Prep. The men finished the first half with a 10-5 record heading into the new year.

On the women’s side Saturday afternoon, CSI took on another team known as the Golden Eagles in Laramie County Community College and defeated them 81-66 for win number 14 on the year.

CSI was led in scoring by Jamisyn Heaton with 20 points and she has been great for the Golden Eagles over the last month or so.

The women finished the first half with a 14-3 record and those three losses came by a combined 10 points.

