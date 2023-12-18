Home where four University of Idaho student were murdered set to be demolished beginning December 28, 2023

Moscow, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, the house on King Road in Moscow, Idaho stood much as it has for the better part of a year.

Boarded up. Quiet.

Except for security posted outside, though that won’t be for much longer.

“We truly believe it’s time. It’s time for the house to come down,” said Jodi Walker, Communications Director for the University of Idaho.

The University of Idaho now owns the house on King Road -- and says it will be demolished December 28th. The university says its a step forward for students and the community.

Walker said “The area where the house is located is very dense with students and we wanted to do it at a time when they wouldn’t have to be there to be a part of that so that fell to winter break making the most sense.”

But the family of Kaylee Goncalves – one of the four students killed – is asking why demolition can’t wait until after trial – though that date is still undetermined.

In a statement – the family said in part:

“This is one of the most horrific crimes in the history of Idaho and the University of Idaho wants to destroy the most critical pieces of evidence in the case.”

The family says they have stressed to the university and prosecutors the emotional and evidentiary importance of the house:

“No one seems to care enough. It’s like screaming into a void.”

“The house is a daily reminder. We’ll never forget, we can’t forget but we can heal, we can come together, and we can begin to move into the next phase,” said Walker

In October – the FBI took several photos and 3D scans of the house for prosecutors.

The defense has also been collecting evidence inside – though not when KREM 2 was on scene Friday.

“Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to preserve the scene of a crime as much and as long as you possibly can in case issues arise during trial or even after trial on appeal.” Boise-based criminal defense attorney David Leroy

He says sometimes juries will want to walk through a space – especially one as large and complex as the house on King Road. But in this case, he says both sides have time and technology to recreate the structure.

“Because we’ll have diagrams, and perhaps three-dimensional recreations, lots of photographs and lots of videos, I would not expect the jury to be lost in the special relations in the home and understanding the crime scene.”

The university says clearing this site will likely take several days.

