Idaho State Department of Agriculture Veterinarian talks about mysterious dog illness in the state

While it doesn’t have an official name, it’s a respiratory illness that seemed to take over some cities in waves perplexing vets.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The mysterious dog illness that was impacting parts of the country may be concerning pet owners here in Idaho.

While it doesn’t have an official name, it’s a respiratory illness that seemed to take over some cities in waves perplexing vets.

With some people planning to have friends watch pets or put them in a boarding type environment for the holidays, the unknown virus might be a concern. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture doesn’t require veterinarians to report these types of cases.

But they have heard from some vets around the state about what some have seen.

ISDA Veterinarian Dr. Scott Leibsle says, “after the initial reports came out we have had some Idaho veterinarians reach out to my office and they’re said you know a few months ago we saw something that seems to be along the lines of what the media is describing as respiratory disease in dogs that’s not responsive to treatment. The symptoms last a longer period of time then what we’re used to seeing. "

The biggest difference is ISDA says those cases were over the summer and what they’re seeing now is average for this time of year.

There are things dog owners can do to keep their four-legged friends safe.

Yearly checkups are essential to the health of your pets. Make sure they’re up to date on vaccinations. When you do notice something, know when to make an appointment.

“The advice that I’d give any pet owner, as soon as your animal is isn’t acting like itself, not wanting to eat when they normally do, not eating to play or be as active as they normally are and if you see the respiratory symptoms, cough certainly if they’re looking to go off feed something like then if they progress for a period of time and don’t show improvement or symptoms are getting worse,” said Dr. Leibsle.

If you have any concerns or plan to board your dog, call your vet to find out if your dog is due for any preventive care.

