The Knights of Columbus hosted a Christmas meal drive

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Knights of Columbus collaborated with the Boy Scouts to give families in Twin Falls a Christmas meal.

This food drive happens every year, families get boxes of food made by the Knights.

St. Edward students collected the food donations, including your usual Christmas staples like mashed potatoes and ham.

They also include other food like milk, eggs, and bread.

Larry Chermak, Secretary of the Knights, explains how this food drive is organized, “We advertise it during our masses at St. Edwards and we say ‘if you need some help with food at Christmas please give us a call’ and we give them a number and they go on a list and the first 150 families who call get the boxes.”

The food is distributed evenly, with how many members there are in the family.

Each box is labeled to know which family it goes to.

The unperishable items are already in the boxes, while the perishable ones are stored safely and taken out on the day of the drive.

Evelyn Fisher, a member of the Boy Scouts, talks about the drive, “I feel really happy and I feel really good about myself. My favorite part is probably handing everything out and just putting everything in boxes because it’s honestly pretty fun.”

On the day of the drive, there are various steps volunteers have to take.

They take the box with the nonperishable items and then start collecting the other food, with other members handing it to them.

Once they get to your car they put the food in the trunk and you’re set.

