Kohberger denied motion to dismiss

Moscow, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho judge has denied the second of two motions to dismiss the case against quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Latah County prosecutors accuse Kohberger of killing four University of Idaho students last year.

Kohberger’s request to dismiss the grand jury indictment against him, centered on the defense claim of a biased jury and concerns over evidence.

In October, Judge John C. Judge also denied a motion to dismiss based on claims of inaccurate instructions to the grand jury.

Kohberger pleaded not guilty to four murder charges. A trial date has not yet been set.

