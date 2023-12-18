Advertise with Us
Kohberger denied motion to dismiss

Kohberger accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.
Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom for a hearing in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 26,...
Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom for a hearing in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. A judge has declined to dismiss a grand jury indictment against Kohberger, accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students. Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, last November.(Kai Eiselein | Kai Eiselein/New York Post via AP, Pool)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Moscow, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho judge has denied the second of two motions to dismiss the case against quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Latah County prosecutors accuse Kohberger of killing four University of Idaho students last year.

Kohberger’s request to dismiss the grand jury indictment against him, centered on the defense claim of a biased jury and concerns over evidence.

In October, Judge John C. Judge also denied a motion to dismiss based on claims of inaccurate instructions to the grand jury.

Kohberger pleaded not guilty to four murder charges. A trial date has not yet been set.

