Magic Valley football players dominate 1A all-state team selections

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Let’s wrap up our all-state football team coverage with both divisions of 1A where the Magic Valley is well-represented.

We’ll start with players on multiple all-state teams. Oakley defensive lineman/running back Bry Severe and Camas County linebacker/running back Troy Smith made both first team offense and defense.

Valley quarterback/defensive back Josh Hardy and Dietrich offensive lineman/linebacker Brody Torgerson made both second team offense and defense as did Oakley punter/wide receiver Isaac Cranney.

Cranney also made the first team defense as a defensive back making him the only 3-time all-state player.

Also on their respective first team offenses is Murtaugh running back Jr Benites, Lighthouse wide receiver Jack de Jong, Hagerman receiver Ky Kendall and offensive lineman Kelby Cox of Camas.

On their respective first team defenses was Oakley linebacker Kooper Beck, who is joined by Camas County defensive back Tyson Tupper and Hansen punter Sam Huerta. And rounding out the second team defenses are lineman Cache Keetch and defensive back Jayme Ramos of Castleford.

Players also on second team offenses include Oakley lineman Dalen Hardy, Hagerman lineman Alex Asher as well as Valley lineman Daniel Juarez.

A trio of camas players made second team offenses as well with quarterback Tristen Smit, wide receiver Trevor Tews and kicker Saige Patten and rounding out the second team offenses is Raft River kicker Kai Ward.

And finally second team defense nominees include Murtaugh lineman Oscar Aburto, Carey lineman Preston Wood, Camas lineman Emmett Palan and last but not least Dietrich defensive back Connor Perkins.

Congratulations to all these players on outstanding seasons, and for showing why District IV 8-man football competition is a cut above the rest of the state.

