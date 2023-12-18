Advertise with Us
St. Luke’s Santa Toy Box underway for Christmas

By Maitane Orue
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:10 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls started setting up a “Christmas workshop” for patients and their families.

One of the common rooms in the hospital was filled with toys of all sorts, a wrapping station, and a Christmas tree in the middle.

The room was made for families who will be spending the holidays in the hospital.

They have a wide selection of presents for loved ones of the patient, can come and choose presents for the patient and even children choose something for their parents.

Hallie Chancellor, a child life specialist, explains why this event is important to the families at St. Luke’s, “The purpose behind Santa’s toy box is we know how it is having a child at the hospital is stressful, especially in the holidays, my role is to help families and children cope, and this is a great way to show that we care for them during this stressful time.”

Donations are still being accepted at St. Luke’s in the entrance where there is a box, people can also drop off donations at Panda Express in Burley and Twin Falls.

“Our biggest needs for git cards for caregivers, we’re looking for gas, groceries, restaurants,” Chancellor says about what gifts they’re looking for right now.

Gift cards are essential for caregivers, especially during the holidays.

The Santa Toy Box opens next week at St. Luke’s and this is the first year of the Toy Box at the Twin Falls location, and they’re excited to hopefully make it a tradition.

