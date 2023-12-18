Three Jerome High School runners commit to the College of Southern Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday, a trio of Jerome High School cross country/track and field runners committed to the College of Southern Idaho to continue their academic and athletic careers.

One of the runner’s decision was impacted by his family’s history with the program.

“CSI they have great academic and athletic programs. I’ve always grown up around CSI [and] it’s a dream come true to get to go to a college I’ve supported all my life and it’s just a cool thing that I’ve had the amazing opportunity to have,” said Vinnie Showers, a four-year runner with the Tigers.

While Vinnie’s appeal to CSI was through family, Isabella Beilke did not have that connection coming in her second semester of freshman year as a transfer student.

However, she has absolutely loved her experience at Jerome High School and spoke highly of the track/cross country coaching staff and team.

“It’s the support. I would say that the coaches are there for you and our team is a team and we’ve become like family. I don’t know if I would be here if I didn’t have as great of a team as I had in high school,” Beilke said.

Elizabeth Driscoll, a four year runner like Showers praised her time with the track and cross-country program at Jerome as well, and described the biggest lesson she learned while on the team.

“Trust the process. There was a lot of times where I was like why am I putting in so much effort, but i’m not getting any results. But when I looked back at the end of the season and saw how I grew by putting in all this hard work I was like I actually grew a lot,” Driscoll said.

“From my start times to my end times, I was like this was all the effort that I put in and the hard work that I thought I wasn’t really doing anything in the moment, actually progressed throughout time.”

These three future Golden Eagles will begin their seasons at CSI in the fall of 2024 and we here at KMVT wish them the best of luck moving forward.

