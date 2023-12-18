Advertise with Us
Twin Falls Park and Recreation Department are committed to spreading holiday cheer

By Maitane Orue
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:42 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Twin Falls is spreading Christmas cheer with the Christmas decorations you can see around town.

The Parks and Recreation Department crew are the ones who decorate downtown and the Twin Falls City Park.

The City Park has been decorated for Christmas for years but when Main Street started gaining more traction, the Parks and Rec Department decided to also decorate the downtown.

In the center of Downtown Commons, they installed a Christmas tree and hold a tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director, Wendy Davis, explains the feelings during the Christmas tree lighting ,“it’s been a fun part of it and what’s really fun is to have it all decorated and some of us come out and check on it ahead of time but the actual wow factor of turning it on during that parade is pretty fun.”

The tree lights up and spreads cheer to all who pass it.

Davis says that it’s the city who is committed to give a festive feel to the town.

They also have set up little lights around the trees and light up snowflakes around the light poles, creating an appealing look to downtown while spread hristmas spirit.

