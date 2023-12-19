Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise

Original report from Idaho Statesman
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024(Eric Salard | MGN | Eric Salard / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Alaska Airlines, the Boise airport’s main commercial air carrier, is cutting two nonstop flights next year according to a report in the Idaho Statesman.

Alaska will drop its route between Boise and Chicago O’Hare international airport in February of next year. The Seattle-based airline also suspended its summer seasonal flight to Austin, Texas, for next year,

Both Alaska routes have operated in Boise since June 2021, both nonstop to Chicago initially flew daily, but last year was dropped to three days a week.

Last year the airline also converted the Austin flight from once a day into a summer route only and may consider restoring it later.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Fatal accident
Two die after crash on US 20 South of Rigby
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters
Idaho State Police responded to South Kimball Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus...
Caldwell woman killed after being hit by a car

Latest News

Monday evening's online weather update {12/18/2023}
The University of Idaho plans to demolish the house where four students were murdered in...
Home where four University of Idaho student were murdered set to be demolished beginning December 28, 2023
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Christmas Past, Present and Future in the real estate market
Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom for a hearing in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 26,...
Kohberger denied motion to dismiss