Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Alaska Airlines, the Boise airport’s main commercial air carrier, is cutting two nonstop flights next year according to a report in the Idaho Statesman.

Alaska will drop its route between Boise and Chicago O’Hare international airport in February of next year. The Seattle-based airline also suspended its summer seasonal flight to Austin, Texas, for next year,

Both Alaska routes have operated in Boise since June 2021, both nonstop to Chicago initially flew daily, but last year was dropped to three days a week.

Last year the airline also converted the Austin flight from once a day into a summer route only and may consider restoring it later.

