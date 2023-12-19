Advertise with Us
All I’ve wanted to do is hoop: Jaycee Jensen signs with Rocky Mountain College

Jensen knew from a young age that she was born to play basketball.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls senior Jaycee Jensen signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College on Monday evening.

Jensen is a standout hooper in the area and has started on varsity for the Bruins since her sophomore year.

She is a tremendous playmaker with a great eye for detail on the court.

Jensen knew from an early age that she was born to play basketball.

“It was my dream forever. I had a cheer competition in Utah, but I looked at my mom and said I just want to go shoot hoops with dad,” Jensen said. “It was my sport, and I wanted to take it to the grave with me.”

Jensen is a hooper and even has H-O-O-P-I-N on her license plate, she’s the real deal.

The Bruins shooting guard has been fun to watch this season, as she has had standout performances including a 23-point eruption against cross-town rivals Canyon Ridge.

She told KMVT she chose Rocky Mountain because it felt like home.

“The coaches had something to do with it. They are amazing, and they treated me so well. I also played around the players and got to know some of the shooting guards and some of the point guards and they are just all amazing people,” Jensen said. “It just feels like Twin Falls, Idaho, it has that hometown feel.”

Along with basketball, she chose Rocky Mountain for its health programs as she wants to be a firefighter one day.

The Bruins finished second in the conference last season and qualified for the state tournament last season.

Jensen and the Bruins are focused on an even better year this season.

