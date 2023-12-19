Beverly Crothers celebrates 50 years as pianist at Crossroads United Methodist Church

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Very few people can say they have spent 50 years doing something every week.

But Beverly Crothers of Kimberly can.

If you have visited the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kimberly at any point over the last 50 years, you have heard Beverly Crothers behind the piano.

This year is her 50th year bringing music to the church.

But, her love of playing piano started when she was only five years old.

“When I was about 5 years old, I was playing on the piano, and this is what I was playing, a simple octave, a scale, I went running into mother and I said mom I can play the piano I played Joy to the World,” said Crothers.

But that was just the beginning, her parents enrolled her in piano lessons soon after, and was immediately drawn in.

“I play by ear, and it makes it more fun, I don’t know, you can put more feeling into music than having to worry about the notes, I mean I use the notes for a guideline, but I like to play by ear because it gives more meaning and more body to the music,” said Crothers.

50 years ago, Beverly was asked to fill in for a Christmas Eve service when someone was sick and has played every Sunday and special service since then, creating a family and community at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, and all as a volunteer, she has seen people come to the church as kids and now they have their own kids.

“This church, this whole congregation is one big family, they are a very close bunch of people, they worry about each other, and it’s a very warm feeling to be included in this group,” said Crothers.

Beverly says she has a lot of emotions heading into her 50th Christmas Eve service, as playing piano for the Methodist Church and playing piano in general has become such a part of her life, she couldn’t imagine a week without it.

“It’s been very interesting all of the playing experiences I’ve had through the years, weddings here, funerals, you name it. I can’t say I enjoy it or I don’t it’s just become a part of my life, it’s just a, like on Friday night if I haven’t started to look at music for Sunday for special music, it would be hard to get out of the habit,” said Crothers.

