Dayley, Norman Edgar

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Norman Edgar Dayley, a 92-year-old resident of Albion, passed away Friday, December 15, 2023, at his home.

He was born April 8, 1931, to Solomon Fredrick and Neva Viola Yearsley Dayley at Springdale, Cassia County, Idaho, the third of 12 children. He attended school in Springdale and graduated from Burley High School in 1949.

He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1950-1952 in the Texas-Louisiana Mission. Upon returning from his mission, he was drafted into the United States Army, serving two years in Frankfurt, Germany, at the close of World War II. Following his honorable discharge from the army, he married LaJune Garner in the Logan Utah Temple on October 7, 1955. Together they owned and operated Quality Upholstery and Interiors for 28 years. He was then called to manage Deseret Industries when it came to town. He managed the Burley and Twin Falls stores and retired in 1997. During this time, Norman served four years on the Burley City Council. When the family moved to Albion, he ran for county commissioner, a position he held for 18 years.

Norman has been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He served in many callings including: bishop, bishop’s counselor, Scoutmaster, elders quorum president, dance director, and many others. Norman loved working with the youth, scouting, fishing, and hiking. Weekend trips to Lake Independence to camp and fish were things looked forward to every summer by the family. The summer scout trip to the White Clouds where he could catch a California Golden, was a favorite for him. The yearly summer trips to Sun Valley to the trailer parked on Little Wood River for fishing, camping, hiking, family time and games, brought wonderful memories for all the family.

Upon retiring from Deseret Industries, he and his wife, LaJune, served a mission to Frankfurt, Germany, then a mission to Nauvoo, Illinois, where he served in the mission presidency. They were then called to manage the Burley Bishop’s Storehouse and Cannery for three-plus years, and called again to serve in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission for two additional years. Upon returning from that mission, they served as ordinance workers in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple for seven years.

Norman loved his God, family and country.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, David; two grandchildren, Robert Cole Inouye and Tiffanee Lee Anderson; and a brother, Fredrick Dayley.

He is survived by his wife, LaJune Dayley of Albion; five children, Brian (Karen) Dayley of Rexburg, Norman E (Zina) Dayley of Providence, Utah, Jeffery G Dayley of Albion, Melodee (Stacy) Anderson of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Crystal (Ken) Kittrell of Albion; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Jack (Pattsy) Dayley of St. George, Utah, David (Janet) Dayley of Shoreline, Washington, Lucille Brower of Meridian, Robert Dayley of Quincy, Washington, Jean Smith of Owasso, Michigan, Connie (Bill) Hyde of Cedar City, Utah, Thomas (Kathy) Dayley of Boise, Ray (Peggy) Dayley of Auburn, Washington, Dan (Sandy) Dayley of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Scott (Susan) Dayley of Logan, Utah.

The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 889 S. Main St., in Albion, with Bishop Mike Galley officiating. Military rites were provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Groups. Burial followed at the Mormon Cemetery.

A webcast of the funeral service is available and will be maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

