Hailey transitional housing plan presented to Planning and Zoning commission

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier in December, the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission heard a proposal for a new three-story 21 apartment transitional housing building by The Advocates of Survivors of Domestic Violence, this project will aim to tackle two separate issues in the Wood River Valley.

“I would say one of the main issues in this area is housing, short-term and long-term, but the Advocates, they are proposing what we call transitional housing which is to help people affected by abuse and domestic violence get back on their feet and get back out in the community as a permanent resident,” said Hailey Community Development Director, Robyn Davis.

The current transitional housing units are in the Advocates headquarters on River Street and the new units would be there as well.

The cost is estimated to be about $10.5 million dollars of which $5.25 million have been raised by the Advocates.

The nonprofit’s next steps are going to be the biggest ones when it comes to moving this project forward.

“At this point it’s on the applicant team [The Advocates] to resubmit a full package which includes drawings, both architectural and civil, so that the commission has the full package to review at their next hearing,” Davis said.

She added, “I will say that the commission was very receptive to this project.”

The receptiveness to this project from the commission is a great sign for both the Advocates and the city of Hailey as the new building would offer not just more housing, but resources for residents including a client services center with counseling, a youth meeting room and a commercial kitchen.

We will have an update if and when an official decision is reached on the project.

