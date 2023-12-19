Idaho Department of Lands distributes over $61 million in endowment funds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas came early to the Idaho capital as the beneficiaries of public lands in Idaho got a big boost.

Members of the Idaho Land Board of Commissioners met at the capitol for the annual distribution to the endowment fund beneficiaries, and it is the biggest to date at over $61 million. That income is from investments and revenue generated from endowment lands, as well being good stewards according to Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller.

“Based off the income of the endowment lands is from our management activities as well as income from the financial investments. So that’s significant. Things such as timber harvest, livestock grazing leases, recreational leases and a number of other things have gone into producing that income,” Miller said.

One of the biggest beneficiaries is Idaho public schools, one of the land board members includes Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

She spent her first year on the land board and had a part in the managing of Idaho’s endowment lands.

She said, “Anytime you see a big check you know that there are big numbers attached to that and so when I look at that I look at that as a way we are lowering taxes for all our citizens. The endowment contributes to the overall funding of state education it helps take pressure off local taxpayers, so those bigger numbers mean bigger results for the land board.”

