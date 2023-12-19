Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Idaho Department of Lands distributes over $61 million in endowment funds

Members of the Idaho Department of Lands Board of Commissioners pose for a picture, giving $61...
Members of the Idaho Department of Lands Board of Commissioners pose for a picture, giving $61 million back to state entities from funds made off endowment lands. (December, 19, 2023)(KMVT)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas came early to the Idaho capital as the beneficiaries of public lands in Idaho got a big boost.

Members of the Idaho Land Board of Commissioners met at the capitol for the annual distribution to the endowment fund beneficiaries, and it is the biggest to date at over $61 million. That income is from investments and revenue generated from endowment lands, as well being good stewards according to Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller.

“Based off the income of the endowment lands is from our management activities as well as income from the financial investments. So that’s significant. Things such as timber harvest, livestock grazing leases, recreational leases and a number of other things have gone into producing that income,” Miller said.

One of the biggest beneficiaries is Idaho public schools, one of the land board members includes Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

She spent her first year on the land board and had a part in the managing of Idaho’s endowment lands.

She said, “Anytime you see a big check you know that there are big numbers attached to that and so when I look at that I look at that as a way we are lowering taxes for all our citizens. The endowment contributes to the overall funding of state education it helps take pressure off local taxpayers, so those bigger numbers mean bigger results for the land board.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters
Idaho State Police responded to South Kimball Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus...
Caldwell woman killed after being hit by a car
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise

Latest News

Faucet turned on
With the cold months ahead it’s important to ensure your home is ready for the winter
Jeremy Best, 48, arrested on multiple charges for allegedly killing his wife, unborn child and...
Jeremy Best faces third charge for the death of his 10-month-old son.
Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Pathways to Teaching
Two pathways to becoming a teacher available at the College of Southern Idaho