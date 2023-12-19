Advertise with Us
Idaho Power addresses solar panel scammers

By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’ve been seeing advertisements about free solar panels that are specifically aimed toward Idaho Power Customers, it is a scam.

Recently there have been ads online and on social media, as well as Idaho Power customers reporting misleading statements from individuals selling rooftop solar panels. Scammers are using tactics that include door-to-door salesman stating that Idaho Power sent them or that they work for Idaho Power or are partnering with Idaho Power to sell solar products.

As a reminder, Idaho Power does not sell products or endorse specific companies.

“Clever marketing campaigns often claim that we partner with different groups, and we do not, we do not promote any particular business and we do not work in conjunction with any dealers or installers for solar,” said Idaho Power’s Education & Outreach representative, Angela Miller.

If you are an Idaho Power customer and you are interested in installing solar panels, Idaho Power has a page that lists all the information for the links here. This page provides the most up-to-date information and can help you research for installation.

