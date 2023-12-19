Advertise with Us
Jeremy Best faces third charge for the death of his 10-month-old son.

Best will be tried on all charges in Teton County
Jeremy Best facing third count of first degree murder in Teton County for 10 month old son's death
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Teton County Grand Jury indicted Jeremy Best of Victor with another count of first-degree murder in the death of his 10-month-old son Zeke Best, who was found in the back country of Bonneville County near the location where Best was arrested after murdering his wife and their unborn child.

The grand jury documents were unsealed earlier Tuesday. Best is now facing three first murder charges and three enhancements for use of a firearm or other deadly weapon in the crimes. The indictment filed with Teton County states that a knife was used to inflict a wound on Zeke’s neck, thereby causing the 10-month old’s death.

The indictment supersedes the amended criminal complaint against Jeremy Best in Teton County, and there will not be a preliminary hearing.

In light of the circumstances surrounding this case, Idaho law allows Best to be prosecuted in Teton County for all three murders, even though one of the victims was found in Bonneville County.

Prosecutors and law enforcement in Teton and Bonneville counties, the Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies are cooperating in the investigation and prosecution of this case.

Prosecutors from Teton and Bonneville Counties ask the public to refrain from uninformed speculation regarding this case, including the Defendant’s mental state, the facts surrounding the killings, or otherwise.

