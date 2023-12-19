Advertise with Us
Lincoln County investigating a pair of residential burglaries over the weekend

Residents reported two burglaries to law enforcement over the weekend in Shoshone.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:06 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate burglaries in northwest Shoshone.

Sheriff Rene King issued a release on the office’s Facebook page, stating the incidents happened over the weekend.

He said the victims were not home at the time.

Sheriff King reminds the community that if they see anything suspicious, to call 911 and of course, lock their homes.

If anyone has information about the crimes to call Detective Bunderson at (208) 886-2250 or call dispatch at (208) 324-1911.

