Majorjon Kaylor pleads guilty to second-degree murder

A northern Idaho man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder after being accused of killing his neighbors over Father's Day weekend.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:35 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A northern Idaho man has pleaded guilty to second degree murder after being accused of killing his neighbors over Father's Day weekend.

According to KXLY, Majorjon Kaylor pled guilty in court to four counts of second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree as part of the mediated plea agreement.
The state also dropped an additional charge of burglary.

Kaylor and his wife claim that a neighbor, engaged in inappropriate behavior in front of their young children while standing in front of a window.

On the day of the shooting, Kaylor told police that he “snapped” and shot the family over an argument regarding how the allegations were being handled.

Court records show Kenneth Guardipee, 65, and his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41, were shot outside the apartment. Kenna’s children, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16, were shot inside their home.

Kaylor will be sentenced on March 25.

