South Central Community Action Partnership aims to prevent homelessness

(KMVT)
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Do you know anyone who is homeless or at risk of being homeless? If so, South Central Community Action Partnership is here to assist you and your needs. It is a central place where people can talk with someone about their current housing needs, and the organization will help people discover what immediate resources, services, and housing options are available.

For people who need shelter right away, especially at this time of year when the weather is a lot colder, SCCAP is referring those clients to other local shelters. These include the Valley House Homeless Shelter and Voices Against Violence, both in Twin Falls and The Advocates located in Blaine County.

“We are in the Magic Valley considered the regional access point for anyone who may be homeless or at risk of being homeless. This is through Idaho Housing and Finance and HUD, where you have to come in fill out some information for us to get put into the system and once we can get you in the system, we can start providing resources or direct you to services,” said Chief Executive Officer of SCCAP, Ken Robinette.

SCCAP has an additional program offered through Idaho Housing & Finance called the 13th Annual Avenues for Hope campaign. Idaho Housing Partnership will match 100% of every donation made. The donations will be used for deposit money to move into a house, first month’s rent, and more.

“This is a program where folks can go online and donate. they can donate to south central partnership and their minimum donation which is $25 or more will automatically come over to South Central, once you click on South Central’s link and that money will come to us and we can use that funding to help with housing assistance for folks here in the Magic Valley,” said Robinette.

For assistance, contact the access point through South Central Community Action Partnership to get started. Call 208-733-9351 to apply.

