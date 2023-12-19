Sprague, Forrest Allen

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Forrest Allen Sprague, a 62-year-old resident of Declo, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at his home.

Forrest was born November 14, 1961, in Burley, Idaho, to Daphne Bennett Sprague and Harley E. Sprague. He was second to the youngest of his 12 siblings.

Forrest grew up and lived his life in Burley where he made many friends. He married his best friend, Karen Rasmussen, March 29, 1986.

Forrest worked for the City of Burley for 35 years, where he made lifelong friends. He was the kind of man that made an impression on everyone he met.

Forrest loved hunting, camping, riding, and spending time with his family and making memories. He had a passion for old cars and since retirement two years ago, he accomplished his lifelong dream of getting his shop and working on cars.

His greatest passion was spending time with his grandkids. He was always at a game or practice no matter what the sport was. He was always there to cheer them on or coach them.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Sprague; his son, and best friend, Jarred (Elizabeth) Sprague; his beautiful daughter, Katie Munoz; his baby girl, Loralee (Jino) Castaneda; and his oldest daughter, Lynsi Startin; as well as his 11 grandkids, Corbin, Kaylei, Alexis, Ryker, Landon, Maci, Camilla, Kannon, Adelee, Jada, and Cole.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daphne and Harley; and five brothers, Howard, Frank, Will, Junior, and David.

Forrest will be greatly missed by so many.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 22, at First Baptist Church, located 2262 Hiland Ave., in Burley. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

