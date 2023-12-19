Two pathways to becoming a teacher available at the College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is encouraging those who are interested in becoming a teacher to take a look at the Non-Traditional Educator Preparation Program. The NTEPP is a program that CSI offers on campus. We were joined by Bill Brulotte the NTEPP Director for the College of Southern Idaho who explained how the program works.

Adriana Martinez-Saldana explained how the Interdisciplinary Professional Studies program, available through Boise State University, can help guide prospective teachers toward their end careers.

For more information about the NTEPP, you can contact Jill Carpenter through their email or you can visit the College of Southern Idaho’s website.

If you are interested in the Interdisciplinary Professional Studies program through Boise State University you can contact Adriana Martinez-Saldana through their email or visit Boise State University’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.