Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Two pathways to becoming a teacher available at the College of Southern Idaho

Pathways to Teaching
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is encouraging those who are interested in becoming a teacher to take a look at the Non-Traditional Educator Preparation Program. The NTEPP is a program that CSI offers on campus. We were joined by Bill Brulotte the NTEPP Director for the College of Southern Idaho who explained how the program works.

Adriana Martinez-Saldana explained how the Interdisciplinary Professional Studies program, available through Boise State University, can help guide prospective teachers toward their end careers.

For more information about the NTEPP, you can contact Jill Carpenter through their email or you can visit the College of Southern Idaho’s website.

If you are interested in the Interdisciplinary Professional Studies program through Boise State University you can contact Adriana Martinez-Saldana through their email or visit Boise State University’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters
Idaho State Police responded to South Kimball Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus...
Caldwell woman killed after being hit by a car
Mi'Quavis Taylor and Kaden Thomson, both 18, of Twin Falls, are in the Ada County Jail after a...
Preliminary hearings for two teens at the center of Freddy Rodriguez’s murder pushed back

Latest News

Southern Idaho Forecast 12-19
Southern Idaho Forecast 12-19
The organization will help people discover what immediate resources, services, and housing...
SCCAP offering assistance to those in need this winter
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, expected to change plea to guilty after mediation with victims' family...
Majorjon Kaylor pleads guilty to second-degree murder
Residents reported two burglaries to law enforcement over the weekend in Shoshone.
Lincoln County investigating residential burglaries