Valley girls basketball wins thriller over Buhl; Monday Idaho prep scores

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians girls’ basketball team welcomed in the Valley Vikings Monday evening.

It was the last matchup for both teams in 2023.

The two teams were back and forth for most of the game and into the fourth quarter.

Valley junior Joanie Lewis had the hot hand in the fourth quarter, as she scored eight points, and led Valley to a 38-33 win over Buhl.

She would finish with a game-high 12 points.

Junior forwards Liesl Kimball and Quincy Bowman would have nine points for the Indians.

Buhl is back in action in 2024 as they host Canyon Ridge on January 3rd.

The Vikings will travel and take on Wendell on January 2nd.

Boys basketball scores

Murtaugh 56, Hansen 43

Murtaugh: Jr. Benites 11 points, Soyer Young ten points

Hansen: Ricardo Gomez 14 points, Nic Gil 13 points

Victory Charter 57, Glenns Ferry 28

