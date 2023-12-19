Advertise with Us
With the cold months ahead it’s important to ensure your home is ready for the winter

Twin Falls city officials remind residents to winterize their homes.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we move into the winter months the city of Twin Falls is reminding people to winterize your home if you haven’t already done so.

City spokesperson Josh Palmer said in Southern Idaho residents need to be prepared for cold winter temperatures.

He said if you are planning to leave your home for any length of time open cabinet doors under any sinks and leave a trickle of water to prevent pipes from freezing.

He said if you haven’t already winterized your sprinkler systems to do so to prevent damage.

“And also winterize their home. So, in our area the temperatures are going to drop, they’ve started to drop already but even before now we’d ask homeowners to do is cover up any exposed piping on their home,” said Palmer.

Weather strips on doors and windows can also prevent cold air from entering your home and keep the heat from escaping.

