Axe throwing for a good cause

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Bearded Axe customers will be throwing axes for a good cause this upcoming weekend. Bearded Axe has teamed up with Make-A-Wish to help raise funds to send a local Kimberly boy to Disney Land.

We were joined by Luke Mickelson, the owner of Bearded Axe, to help raise awareness of the event on Rise and Shine.

For more information on how you can get involved click the play button above.

