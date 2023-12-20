The Boise State men’s basketball team held a toy drive on Monday night

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday night, the Boise State Broncos men’s basketball team held their 2nd annual toy drive.

Approximately 32 boxes and bags of toys were donated to the Ronald McDonald House and a Boise apartment complex.

The Broncos hosted Northwestern State on December 12 and Cal State Fullerton on the 17th.

Fans for those games brought unwrapped toys that were used in the donations on Monday night.

Broncos head coach Leon Rice noted the fantastic chance to give back.

“It’s a lot of fun for our guys to be able to have that chance to give back because this community brings in some toys,” Rice said. “It’s a cool thing to do and it means a lot to the team and the world for the people that we can give to.”

The Broncos are riding a program-record 20 straight home wins and look to add it to Thursday as they host Washington State.

