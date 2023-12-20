Advertise with Us
CSI Geology Professor Livestreams Iceland Volano Eruption

By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A volcano erupted Monday night, December 18th, in Southwestern Iceland. The country sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic and averages an eruption every four to five years.

CSI geology professor, Shawn Willsey has been researching the volcano since around 2019 and traveling to Iceland to gather his studies up-close. The professor streamed lived during the night of the eruption on his very popular YouTube page, to discuss what was happening.

Over 300,000 viewers tuned in to view footage of the eruption. Professor Willsey had access and control to a live drone in Iceland, all the way from Twin Falls that captured footage of the volcano before and during the eruption.

“We actually did a couple of test runs, including yesterday morning right before the eruption, but we didn’t know it. we did a test run with me piloting the drone around the site that ended up erupting which was pretty remarkable. So, we may have been, I’m not sure but we may have been the last people to see that landscape with that drone flight prior to the eruption and now that its erupted, it’s totally different, it’s changed completely,” said Willsey.

The state of Idaho also has volcanoes, especially in the Magic Valley, Professor Willsey says that what’s going on in Iceland can be used as a pinpoint help our state get an idea of how to prepare for the future.

“Idaho has probably, maybe up to 100 volcanoes, most of which are inactive. But we do have a few areas in the state where we have volcanoes that are potentially active, including the area around Craters on the Moon. So, we have eruptions there that has happened over the last few thousand years. As geologists, we feel that those places likely could erupt again and so the things happening in Iceland is a good lesson to all of us who live in volcanic prone regions,” said Willsey.

In May of 2024, Professor Willsey will return to Iceland, but this time he will be taking a group of CSI students from his Geology class to continue their learning broad for two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

