ISBE to host special meeting Thursday to approve and possibly name new ISU president

Meeting will be livestreamed at 1pm on 12/21/23 via ISU YouTube Channel
Idaho State Board of Education to host special Board meeting in Pocatello to possibly announce new ISU president.
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education plans to hold a special Board meeting tomorrow afternoon at 1pm to discuss a contract and to hire the next president of Idaho State University, according to a recent news release.

If approved by the Board, Board Member Cindy Siddoway, who is co-chair of the Idaho State University president search committee, will introduce the new president to the ISU campus community and to the media.

The meeting will be held at the Idaho Central Credit Union Alumni Center on the ISU campus in Pocatello. The meeting will be carried out via livestream on ISU’s YouTube channel. The agenda for the special board meeting is posted on the State Board of Education’s website.

Over 80 candidates applied for the position to become the university’s 14th president. The search began after President Kevin Saterlee announced back in June that he planned to retire at the end of this year.

