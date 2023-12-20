Advertise with Us
Local “Homes for Heroes” program gives more than $100k back to hometown heroes

Homes for Heroes
Homes for Heroes(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Homes for Heroes program aims to give back to local heroes and help them be a homeowner.

Here on the local level, the Legends Real Estate Team through the Westerra Real Estate Group has given back over $100,000 to heroes in Idaho.

If you are a firefighter, EMT, law enforcement officer, teacher, military-active or veteran, or a health care worker, you are able to be referred to Homes for Heroes through the Legends Real Estate Group.

Then, once you close on your house, you will receive a cash reward for being someone who gives their lives to the service of others.

The realtors donate a portion of their commission to the program, which is where the money comes from.

“It was for us, we started it around CVODI, so it was nice for us, as hard as they were working, when no one else really was, essentially, it was nice to give them a little something to give back to them during those times too,” said Cooper Chapin, a realtor.

Since August of 2021, the Legends Real Estate Team has given back more than $100,000 to 45 different heroes in Idaho.

The program as a whole began in 2001, after 9/11 as a way to give back to heroes across America.

The Legends Team includes Brandon Cary, Stephanie Cary, Cooper Chapin, Lexi Roth and Aundreah Grover.

For more information on the Legends Real Estate Team, visit this link.

