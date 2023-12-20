Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in North Carolina over the weekend. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A hunter in North Carolina possibly set a world record by recently taking down a massive black bear with a bow and arrow.

Brad Jones, 51, of Greenville, was at a friend’s farm in Chocowinity last weekend when he brought down the black bear.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said it’s their understanding the bear was weighed on certified scales and came in at 780 pounds.

The Wildlife Management Division said the team believes this may be the largest bear killed with a bow and arrow in at least North Carolina.

According to Pope & Young, a bow hunting and conservation organization, the current bow and arrow world record holder for a black bear is 700 pounds by Jeff Melillo.

Jones said that he intends to get his bear’s skull officially scored.

The animal can be officially measured after a drying period of at least 60 days, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters
Idaho State Police responded to South Kimball Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus...
Caldwell woman killed after being hit by a car

Latest News

Heyburn's Munchkin Playland took a trip to the North Pole on Tuesday.
Trip to the North Pole event brings Christmas cheer to Heyburn
Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Judge reverses earlier decision and allows removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ charts No. 1 (again) ahead of Christmas
Homes for Heroes
Local “Homes for Heroes” program gives more than $100k back to hometown heroes