Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a coronavirus subvariant is now the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

The CDC reported subvariant JN.1 is now causing about 20% of new COVID-19 infections across the country.

The strain already dominated in the Northeast where it’s estimated to cause about a third of new infections there.

The CDC estimated the spread of the subvariant more than doubled in the U.S. between late November and mid-December, perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity.

The CDC said as of Dec. 9, only about 18% of adults had received the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health agency is now calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters

Latest News

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man...
Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital
Officials said they were unable to determine the sperm whale's cause of death.
Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach