The South Central Public Health District says cleaning your home can keep you healthy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As people prepare for holiday gatherings the South Central Public Health District is reminding people of the importance of keeping their house clean to prevent illness.

Tamara Strong, School Coordinator with the health district, reminds people that this time of the year is when viruses can easily spread with indoor gatherings and children in school.

She told KMVT that germs love to enter the body through your nose and mouth and that often happens when people touch their face and it’s important to keep your hands away from your face.

She said carrying hand sanitizer can help prevent the spread of germs along with cleaning your home regularly.

“If not daily, especially those places that are touched more often like a door handle, or a light switch, we just don’t think about those things that are touched more frequently,” said Strong. “So, disinfecting those daily and then making sure your cleaning and disinfecting your home at least weekly.”

She said it’s also important to stay home from work or school if you are sick and keep your distance from others if you are sick.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.