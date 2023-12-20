‘Toast,’ a ‘Bread’ tribute band is coming to Twin Falls for concert and fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — ‘Toast’ is a tribute band to the famous 70′s soft rock band ‘Bread,’ and Toast is coming to Twin Falls, and it’s all for a good cause.

Toast will be performing on March 2 at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

But, what is different about this concert, is all of the money that comes in, aside from the cost of bringing the band in, will be donated to the Twin Falls School District and the American Legion in Twin Falls.

The money given to the school district will help them enhance their security at the schools. The money to the American Legion will help them continue their programs.

The concert is expected to last two hours and will be a perfect concert for any fan of the band Bread and Toast.

The American Legion Hall says this concert will be a big help to their organization.

“We do a lot of, we have a lot of programs throughout the year, we just finished up a, what we call an annual food convoy where we take food to the Pocatello and Boise state Veteran’s homes, we collect food from generous donors throughout town, and we take them to the veteran’s homes the first Saturday after Veteran’s Day,” said Mark Marvin, the commander for the Twin Falls American Legion Hall.

The band, Toast, is based out of Utah, but do perform all over the area.

This will be the first time they are playing in Twin Falls, and they are excited to do it, and to help out those two noble causes.

“A true to life listening experience but in a live setting,” said Brett Hart, the drummer for the band. “Our goal is to authenticate the music to the album, the studio version of the songs and replicate those live, often times we are told that we have done that, and people come away very happy because they get to relive that experience and connect with memories and experiences from the past.”

People say the lead singer of Toast sounds exactly like the lead singer of Bread did.

If you are interested in sponsoring the concert and helping out, you can contact Eagle Eye Security. You can reach them at EagleEyeIdaho@gmail.com

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket to the show, visit this link.

