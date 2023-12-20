Trip to the North Pole event brings Christmas cheer to Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Santa and Mrs. Claus helped bring the North Pole to kids in Heyburn on Tuesday.

Munchkin Playland is a playground for children and a café for parents and since Christmas Day is right around the corner the business was inspired to bring some of that cheer, as well as Santa Claus and his workshop to the Mini-Cassia Region.

“So we did another thing on Halloween as well and we had a great turnout for that and we just thought we’d try it again for a holiday themed one and it’s been a great turnout. It’s been a busy morning and so fun,” Amy Barber, owner of Munchkin Playland said.

The playroom was filled with kids today and that isn’t a surprise considering there were so many options for games and activities for them to do, but of course today was all about asking Santa for some last minute gifts.

“[I asked for ] Spiderman. The pink one,” said Nora.

“Candy canes, the sweet [kind]”, said Knox and Rhett.

As a playground it’s no secret that entertaining kids is priority number one. However, the social aspect for parents is something that Amy did not immediately expect, but it has quickly becomes something that she is proud of.

“You know my favorite thing is seeing community being built. It’s hard especially when you’re a mom to find that community so it’s nice to see people being able to meet and connect here, so it’s been really fun,” Barber said.

If you are a parent looking to have some fun with your kid, but also meet other parents Munchkin Playland is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

