Twin Falls boys and girls basketball in action; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly lady Bulldogs (6-7) hosted the Twin Falls Bruins (6-4) on Tuesday night.

After a slow first quarter which saw Kimberly leading 7-4, the Bruins kicked it into gear.

Twin Falls played fast-paced basketball, causing turnovers, and creating in transition.

A back-and-forth second half saw the Bruins pull away with a 50-44 win over the Bulldogs.

Senior Halle Egbert led the way for the Bruins with a game-high 22 points.

Kimberly freshman Taya Plew led her team with 21.

The Bruins are back in action on December 28th against Centennial.

The Bulldogs will play in the Parma Holiday Tournament December 28-30.

In Twin Falls, the Bruins men’s team (3-5) hosted Pocatello (8-2).

These two teams met in the first game of the year where the Thunder came away with a 76-54 victory.

This game had a different story.

The Bruins battled throughout and led at the half by two.

However, Boise State commit Julian Bowie was dominant for the Thunder with 26 points.

Pocatello would pull away late for a 57-51 win.

Seniors Jared Mix and Jackson Parker would lead the Bruins in scoring with 21 and 12, respectively.

The Bruins are back in action Thursday as they travel to Idaho Falls.

Boys basketball scores

Wendell 73, Valley 55

Wendell: Jordon Swainston 18 points, Body Cutler 14 points, Jonathan Swainston 12 points, Jarrett Borges 11 points, Jett Jasper nine points

Valley: Daniel Juarez 16 points, Nathan Christensen 15 points

Jerome 47, Mountain Home 45

Jerome: Ashton Peters 20 points, Wes Cook 11 points, Trey Burk eight points.

Kimberly 77, Sugar Salem 54

Kimberly: Jakob Cummins 21 points, Kasen Hammond 19 points, Broden Anthony 15 points, Parker Stringham 11 points

Emmett 49, Camas County 44

Fruitland 61, Buhl 60

Soda Springs 43, Declo 42

Girls basketball scores

Declo 58, Gooding 29

Gooding: F. Millican 10 points

Declo: L. Mallory 25 points, J. Taylor 12 points

Butte County 47, Oakley 37

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.