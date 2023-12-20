Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Uber driver helps police bust $23,000 scam targeting senior couple

Two men from Florida face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.
Two men from Florida face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.(WSTM)
By WSTM via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSTM) - A scam aimed at stealing cash from a senior couple in New York was stopped in its tracks thanks to a very alert Uber driver.

The driver called police after he picked up a package from a home in Ithaca that he suspected contained a large amount of cash.

The driver gave police the location where he was scheduled to drop off the package. Police then took the recipients into custody for questioning.

It turns out, the package contained $23,000.

The senior couple sent it after they were led to believe that it was bail money for their nephew, investigators said.

After a search of the suspect’s motel room, an additional $11,000 was found, bringing the total seized to $34,000.

Two men from Florida, identified by New York State Police as 39-year-old Yoelvis Reyes and 45-year-old Mario Escalante, now face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.

Both were released from jail after a court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters
Idaho State Police responded to South Kimball Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus...
Caldwell woman killed after being hit by a car

Latest News

Toast will be performing on March 2 at the Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.
"Toast" coming to Twin Falls
The Legends Real Estate Team through the Westerra Real Estate Group has given back over...
Homes for Heroes aim to give back to first responders
Christmas came early to the capitol as the beneficiaries of public lands in Idaho got a big...
Idaho Land Board distributes funds to beneficiaries
FILE - New York Giants running back Derrick Ward carries against the Carolina Panthers in an...
Ex-New York Giants running back arrested on suspicion of robbery