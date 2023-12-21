Advertise with Us
An 11-year-old boy recognized by Minidoka Sheriff’s Office for his bravery

Merik Torix, 11, given community service award for being a "Front Line Warrior" after bus gets hit by vehicle at the end of November.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An 11-year-old boy was given a community service award on behalf of the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office for an incident that occurred on November 30, 2023.

Last month there was a crash involving a bus and a Hummer. Merik Torix was one of the kids on that bus. The bus had just come out of the City of Paul, leaving the Chevron station before the driver of the Hummer crashed into the driver side of the bus, knocking the driver out of their seat and down into the stairwell.

Torix took it upon himself to call the police and make the report of the crash, which left the sheriff’s office impressed with how he held his composure during the whole incident. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave C. Pinther, Torix also checked on every child on the bus to make sure they were okay.

“That day this young man showed maturity far and above his 11 years old. And on this bus crash, I’ll give you small details of it: when it happened, it was kids screaming and crying. The bus driver was in the front of the bus. This young man was in the back of the bus, and he instantly says, ‘I’m okay,’ and he says, ‘I got to-- we got to dial 9-11,’” said Pinther.

Torix was awarded a letter from the sheriff that was read at his ceremony. He was also given a community service award plaque for being a “front line warrior,” and a Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office chalice coin.

When KMVT asked what motivated him to help everyone on the bus, Torix said “because i knew it would be a kind thing to do and people needed help.”

According to the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, no children on the bus was injured during the incident. However, the crash is still an open investigation, so no further information can be released to the public as of right now.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

