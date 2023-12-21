Advertise with Us
Behind the Business: The Spaw

Every day is bring your pet to work day at The Spaw in Jerome.
The Spaw in Jerome, offers boarding, grooming and more.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Most people will do anything for their pets, which is why having a business look after them with as much love and care as you do is important.

This week’s Behind the Business brings us to The Spaw, an animal boarding, grooming, and daycare in Jerome.

Every day is bring your pet to work day at The Spaw in Jerome.

“Whenever they see us every morning, they are just so happy to see us,” said Maddie Woodard, who works at The Spaw.

The Spaw opened its doors in August of 2022 and offers grooming, boarding and doggy daycare.

Dawn Higley of Jerome said she saw a need for this type of service in the community.

“We knew Jerome was in need of it. Doctor Tillquist who was the veterinary here retired, so we bought the building, kind of remodeled it a little bit, and that was about a year and a half ago,” said Higley, the owner.

Located at 1950 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome, The Spaw offers daily doggy daycare, overnight boarding, and grooming, as well as a retail shop.

The animals have a great time playing together, both inside and outside, they have naptime, and get to be spoiled all day long while they’re owners are at work or away on vacation.

“They become more socialized, they are not so aggressive with other animals, they are tired when their owners pick them up and take them home, yeah, it’s very stimulating for a dog to come here, so by the time they come home, they are completely pooped,” said Higley.

All of the people that work at The Spaw love the animals just as much as their owners do.

Daycare is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and costs $20. Boarding costs $35 a night and the dog will get to play while staying there.

Grooming cost depends on the dog and is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 to 5:00.

Cats can also be brought in for grooming and boarding as well.

Higley says the response from the community has been amazing.

“We appreciate the response that we’ve gotten and love all of our customers, and just keep coming,” said Higley.

You can visit The Spaw at 1950 South Lincoln Ave in Jerome.

