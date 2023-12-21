Family of Zeke Best gives statement on new first-degree murder charge

Victor, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An update on the Jeremy Best case, he’s the man accused of murdering his wife, Kali Randal, her unborn child and now their 10-month old son Zeke Best.

According to the grand jury indictment, the 10-month-old died from a knife wound. With the shocking allegations KMVT’s CBS affiliate Local News 8 received a statement from the family of Kali Randal and her son Zeke Best.

“The depths of our sorrow are beyond words, and we express heartfelt gratitude for the support extended to our family. We appreciate those who have reported this new information with respect and care knowing all who loved Kali, Zeke and Frey are deeply impacted by this news. Given the ongoing investigation, we kindly request privacy as we navigate through the process of grieving and healing.”

Frey was the name Kali had picked out for her unborn baby, according to Kali’s cousin Meg Fischer. Given the ongoing nature of the investigation, the family has asked for privacy as they navigate through the process of grieving and healing.

The court is still awaiting a competency review of Jeremy Best before his next hearing is scheduled.

Best, 48, of Teton County, is now charged with the death of his 10-month-old baby, Zeke Gregory Best. He was also charged with the deaths of his wife, Kali Randall Best, and their unborn child.

Kali was found dead outside her home near a shop in Victor just before midnight on November 30. The Teton County Sheriff’s office later confirmed she was about 28 weeks pregnant.

Best was arrested on December 2 by Bonneville County Sheriff deputies when he was found on Kepps Crossing Road near Dan Creek Road east of Idaho Falls. Zeke was found dead at the scene of a knife wound according to the Grand Jury indictment.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.